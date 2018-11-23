Indians realize that there is no substance in what Narendra Modi speaks, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi Friday said Indians have realised that there is no substance in what Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks, adding the latter is mum on the issues he spoke about before the 2014 elections.

Addressing a campaign rally here for the November 28 Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls, Mr. Gandhi said Mr. Modi’s speeches used to be about corruption, farmers and unemployment.

“Today, he doesn’t say anything on these issues. People of the country have realised that there is no substance in what Modi speaks. All his assurances are false,” Mr. Gandhi said.

“Before 2014, Narendra Modi promised loan waiver, bonus and better price for farmers’ produce; I want to ask him why were the assurances not fulfilled,” he said.

When the Congress forms the next government in Madhya Pradesh, the chief minister will work for 18 hours a day to provide employment to youth, Mr. Gandhi said.

“Unemployment and farm crisis are rampant in all the poll-bound states,” he said, adding the government has told Parliament that only 450 youth get jobs per day in India, as against 50,000 in China in the same period.

Mr. Gandhi promised loan waiver to farmers “within 10 days of coming to power” in Madhya Pradesh and making the state an “agriculture hub” of the country.

The Congress leader said the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in the state destroyed the education sector with Vyapam, the entrance examination, admission and recruitment scam unearthed in Madhya Pradesh in 2013.