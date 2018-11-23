ISL 2018-19: Kerala Blasters hopes to regain Momentum against NorthEast United FC

NorthEast United FC will look to claim its first win at home while Kerala Blasters FC will be hoping to regain momentum after successive losses when the two sides clash in the Indian Super League Today.

NorthEast United has had a very different season this time around. In what has been a good show so far, the Highlanders has clinched 3 victories and 2 draws to have 11 points on board. Their last outing against Mumbai City was a 1-0 defeat at home, which they would want to overcome.

Kerala Blasters, on the other hand, hasn’t tasted success for some time now. Their previous outing being against FC Goa, resulted in a 3-1 loss at home. With only 1 win from the 7 matches, it is the 4 draws that have given them their 7 points. A change in mental level and style of play is necessary for Blasters to keep up with the competitors.

NEUFC head coach Eelco Schattorie appeared keen to get his team back to the rhythm after suffering its first loss, which came against Mumbai City FC at the same venue. The Highlanders were unbeaten in the first five rounds before the loss against Mumbai outfit.

Kerala Blasters, which has not won a match since beating ATK in the opening match, will be looking to find the right blend of offense that has been lacking in its game so far.

Head coach David James has been rotating the side quite frequently to find the right balance in the side. “Our performances have been decent enough except for one match which is the Goa game where we didn’t perform well enough. Goa are a very good side. You have to accept on some occasions that some teams are better than you. In the other six games, including the Bengaluru game, we had decent performances. We always want to win games, want to qualify and win the ISL. We aim for three points,” James said.