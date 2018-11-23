Latest NewsInternational

Jesus Christ has no mention in human history,says Pak PM Imran Khan

Nov 23, 2018, 03:27 pm IST
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s controversial statement regarding Hazrat Esa (AS) Jesus Christ has landed him in hot water with hundreds of Muslims including political leaders criticizing and condemning him.

Imran Khan was addressing the inaugural session of a two-day Rahmatul-Lil-Alameen conference to mark the Prophet Muhammad’s birth anniversary, Milad-un-Nabi celebrations, when he decided to drop his wisdom. “Moses does find some mention but we don’t find mention of Hazrat Esa [Jesus Christ] in human history,” he said.

Twitterati were quick to respond.

“Was he high again or an ignorant fool? I mean does he knows how much he has hurt Christian community?” posted one user on Twitter.

Gul Bukhari
WHAT!?!?
“Moses got some mention, but Jesus Christ has no mention in history” – Prime Minister Pakistan Imran Khan.

