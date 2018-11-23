Jesus Christ has no mention in human history,says Pak PM Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s controversial statement regarding Hazrat Esa (AS) Jesus Christ has landed him in hot water with hundreds of Muslims including political leaders criticizing and condemning him.

Imran Khan was addressing the inaugural session of a two-day Rahmatul-Lil-Alameen conference to mark the Prophet Muhammad’s birth anniversary, Milad-un-Nabi celebrations, when he decided to drop his wisdom. “Moses does find some mention but we don’t find mention of Hazrat Esa [Jesus Christ] in human history,” he said.

Twitterati were quick to respond.

“Was he high again or an ignorant fool? I mean does he knows how much he has hurt Christian community?” posted one user on Twitter.

Gul Bukhari

WHAT!?!?

“Moses got some mention, but Jesus Christ has no mention in history” – Prime Minister Pakistan Imran Khan.