J&K : LeT commander involved in Shujaat Bukhari assassination killed in encounter

Nov 23, 2018, 07:29 pm IST
Six militants belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen, including a terrorist responsible for the killing of journalist Shujaat Bukhari, was killed in an encounter in Bijbehera in South Kashmir.

The operation was launched by security forces in the foothills of Wagahama Suktipora on Thursday night. The operation was launched on the basis of intelligence received that there was a militant hideout located in the area.

“It was a swift operation based on intelligence inputs provided from the ground,” Inspector General of Police (Kashmir range) Swayam Prakash Pani told news agency.

According to the report, police identified the terrorists as Azad Ahmad Malik of Arwani in Bijbehara, Unais Shafi of Takiya Maqbool Shah, Bijbehara, Basit Ishtiyaq of Pushwara Anantnag, Atif Najar of Waghama Bijbehara, Firdous Ahmad of Muchpuna Pulwama and Shahid Bashir of Kawni Awantipora.

