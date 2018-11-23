Kareena Kapoor looks stunning at Forbes Leadership Awards 2018

Recently, the diva received an award at Forbes Leadership Awards 2018. The heart-throb created a buzz on Instagram by uploading her pictures from the award ceremony. In the photos, Kareena is wearing a wine colour pantsuit along with a black bralette which is complimenting her outfit from every angle. Along with stylish studs and a messy ponytail, the stunning diva kills everyone on the internet by her gorgeous looks. Kareena is accounted among those actors who are known for their style statement. Starting from Gym videos, traditional outfits to western attire, she seems to be the master of all the jacks.
