Latest Newscelebrities

Kareena Kapoor looks stunning at Forbes Leadership Awards 2018

Nov 23, 2018, 01:52 pm IST
Less than a minute

Recently, the diva received an award at Forbes Leadership Awards 2018. The heart-throb created a buzz on Instagram by uploading her pictures from the award ceremony. In the photos, Kareena is wearing a wine colour pantsuit along with a black bralette which is complimenting her outfit from every angle. Along with stylish studs and a messy ponytail, the stunning diva kills everyone on the internet by her gorgeous looks. Kareena is accounted among those actors who are known for their style statement. Starting from Gym videos, traditional outfits to western attire, she seems to be the master of all the jacks.

View this post on Instagram

????? @poonamdamania @nainas89

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on

View this post on Instagram

my fav @poonamdamania @nainas89 ?????

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on

Tags

Related Articles

Jan 16, 2018, 05:02 pm IST

Saudi Ministry condemned interception of UAE flyers by Qatari fighter planes

fire-broke-out-in-London-tower
Jun 15, 2017, 08:08 am IST

London Tower Inferno: Reasons for the massive fire break out revealed

Dec 30, 2017, 09:33 am IST

2017 stock markets’ performance; wealth for many nations

Nov 18, 2018, 05:09 pm IST

Andhra and Bengal barred CBI to hide corruption says Jaitley

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close