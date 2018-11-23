KTM launches Duke 200 ABS in India : Price and Features

KTM has just announced the launch of the Duke 200 ABS at Rs 1.6 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Duke 200 is currently the most affordable motorcycle in the KTM line-up and has only been available without ABS this far. The ABS system used in the Duke 200 is by Bosch and we believe that this is a single-channel ABS system.

There are no other changes to the motorcycle and it continues to use a 199.5cc, single-cylinder motor that gets a four-valve head and is liquid-cooled. A 6-speed gearbox is standard. Power stands at 25hp and the bike uses a trellis-frame chassis along with a 43mm USD fork and a monoshock.

The 200 Duke ABS will be available in three colours – orange, white and black – across the entire KTM dealership network in India, which spans 450 outlets. The Duke 200 is KTM’s best-seller in our market. The Duke 200 is also available without ABS for Rs 1,51,757 ex-showroom, Delhi.