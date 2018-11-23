LDF MLA P. T. A. Rahim’s son and son-in-law were detained in Saudi Arabia in hawala case

LDF MLA from Kunnamangalam, P. T. A. Rahim’s son and son-in-law were detained at Dammam in Saudi Arabia in hawala case. MLA’s son Shabeer T. P. and daughter’s husband Shabeer Vayoli are the two arrested. Shabeer Vayoli’s father is a left-wing councillor in Koduvally municipality.

Many including a member of the Saudi royal family were arrested in a search conducted. A 20-member team including Keralites was arrested in an investigation conducted by the Saudi Police secret investigation department.

When contacted, the MLA said that he has not received any information on the arrest. Allegations were levelled against the MLA in the gold smuggling case. It was alleged that the car the MLA uses was presented by an accused of a gold smuggling case. The opposition had alleged that the MLA has many illegal money dealings.

There are reports that the Muslim League has lodged a complaint with the chief minister demanding probe into the financial sources of the MLA.