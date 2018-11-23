KeralaLatest NewsPoliticsCrime

LDF MLA P. T. A. Rahim’s son and son-in-law were detained in Saudi Arabia in hawala case

Nov 23, 2018, 05:24 pm IST
Less than a minute

LDF MLA from Kunnamangalam,  P. T. A. Rahim’s son and son-in-law were detained at Dammam in Saudi Arabia in hawala case. MLA’s son Shabeer T. P. and daughter’s husband Shabeer Vayoli are the two arrested. Shabeer Vayoli’s father is a left-wing councillor in Koduvally municipality.

Many including a member of the Saudi royal family were arrested in a search conducted. A 20-member team including Keralites was arrested in an investigation conducted by the Saudi Police secret investigation department.
When contacted, the MLA said that he has not received any information on the arrest. Allegations were levelled against the MLA in the gold smuggling case. It was alleged that the car the MLA uses was presented by an accused of a gold smuggling case. The opposition had alleged that the MLA has many illegal money dealings.

There are reports that the Muslim League has lodged a complaint with the chief minister demanding probe into the financial sources of the MLA.

 

Tags

Related Articles

Dec 19, 2017, 06:54 am IST

Pakistan security advisor warns of possible nuclear war in South Asia

Feb 15, 2018, 03:22 pm IST

VIRAL PHOTO: Health Minister’s unhealthy conduct in Pink City

black magic
Aug 2, 2018, 10:57 am IST

Burari murder comes to Kerala; family of 4 found dead stacked upon each other

Feb 16, 2018, 11:42 pm IST

Royal Life of Bollywood kids is here: These are the favorite exotic cars of them

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close