Mom Kareena Kapoor spotted together with cute Taimur: See Pics

Taimur Ali Khan has taken the social media by storm. The star kid, who will turn two this December, is accustomed to cameras capturing his every move. The adorable little munchkin has also begun waving at the paparazzi, evidently enjoying the media attention.

Many videos, in the past, have surfaced wherein the little one waves and says hi to the paparazzi waiting to capture his one perfect shot.

Recently Taimur spotted with his mom Kareena Kapoor. Taimur looks stunning like ever.

Take a look at the pictures below: