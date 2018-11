Nayanthara took to her official Instagram account to post a video of her in which she is looking like an Indian Goddess. Donning a bridal look, Nayanthara is giving out fiercely strong expressions in the video. The beautiful hair and dark kohled eyes are giving an intense feel to it.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram How was your day A post shared by NAYANTHARA? (@nayantharaaa) on Nov 22, 2018 at 2:16am PST