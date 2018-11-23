Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

Only Brahmins Know Hinduism, PM Modi, Uma Bharti not Qualified to Speak on Religion says Congress Leader

Nov 23, 2018, 06:38 am IST
Claiming that it is only the brahmins who are qualified to speak on the Hindu religion, Congress leader CP Joshi questioned how PM Modi and Uma Bharti are going on and on about Hinduism as they belong to different castes.

“If anyone is qualified to speak on religion it is the Pandits, the intellectuals and the Brahmins. There is a weird trend in the country where people from different castes are speaking on Hinduism. Uma Bharti, who belongs to the Lodi samaj, is talking about the Hindu religion. Sadhvi Ji also belongs to a different religion and is talking about the Hindu religion. Narendra Modi too belongs to some other religion and talks about Hinduism. In the last 50 years, Brahmins have lost their mind,” said CP Joshi.

The comment comes just days before Rajasthan goes to polls, where the Congress is looking to unseat BJP’s Vasundhara Raje. Just a day before, CP Joshi claimed that only a Congress prime minister will have the will to build the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

