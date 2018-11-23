Popular TV actress Hina Khan dons in Komolika avatar: VIDEO

Latest Newscelebrities

Popular TV actress Hina Khan dons in Komolika avatar

Nov 23, 2018, 10:38 am IST
Currently, Hina Khan is playing the iconic role of Komolika in Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2 and is swaying fans with her sexy looks in the show. Hina Khan is one of the hottest television actors who have not only increased the TRP of Ekta Kapoor’s show but has made many fans go crazy over her Komolika look. She recently took to her official Instagram account to post a video of her talking about some app. In this video, Hina Khan is carrying the Komolika look and is stealing the show just with it. Donning a black attire with silver jewellery on, Hina Khan is slaying it with her hotness.

