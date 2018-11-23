Ready to allot two days exclusively for entry of women in Sabarimala : Kerala Govt promises High Court

Kerala government promises Kerala High Court that it would take steps to ensure entry of women at the Sabarimala shrine.

The Kerala government stated that they are ready to allot two days exclusively for entry of women in the temple. Four women have filed a petition in Kerala High Court seeking police protection for Sabarimala visit. They have sought directions from the court to state government to ensure protection and reserve days to facilitate only women’s entry in the temple.

The temple is slated to remain open till December 26, followed by another month-long window till January 20, for an annual pilgrimage.

Many women, including social activists and journalists, have attempted to reach the hilltop shrine in Sabarimala since Supreme Court’s verdict on September 28, wherein, the apex court allowed the entry of women between the age group of 10-50 to enter the shrine. Protestors have however blocked the entry of women and instead, urged the state government to take legal steps to revert the Supreme Court’s verdict.

The devotees believe that Lord Ayyappa resides in the Sabarimala in a state of eternal celibacy and women in the menstruating age group have been banned from entering the shrine.