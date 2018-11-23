Sabarimala case: Govt showed needless quickness accuses RSP general Secretary

RSP National general secretary Prof. T. J. Chandrachoodan accused the Kerala government of showing needless quickness in enacting Sabarimala Verdict. He has said the Kerala government had shown too much hurry in executing the Supreme Court Order on women’s entry in Sabarimala.

“The Supreme Court had never asked Kerala to implement the order in a hurry. The government had set out to implement the order even before reading the entire order. The chief minister who is now travelling across the state campaigning for the order should have done that before implementing the order. The RSP welcomes the order. The government should have convinced the people first. The government has been trying to weaken the Congress and facilitate the growth of the BJP,” he said.