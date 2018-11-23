SBI Recruitment 2018: Today is the last date to apply for the State Bank of India’s Specialist Cadre officers posts

SBI Recruitment 2018: Those who are interested in the banking jobs must notice that today is last date to apply for the State Bank of India’s Specialist Cadre officers posts. The interested candidates should submit their Online applications on the SBI’s official websites: https://bank.sbi/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/careers.

The total number of vacancies for Specialist Cadre Officers Posts is 47. The details are given below:

1. Analytics translator-4 Posts

2. Sector Credit Specialists-19 Posts

3. Portfolio Management Specialists-4 Posts

4. Sector Risk Specialists-20 Posts

Educational Qualification: Candidates should possess CA/MBA or Master in Finance from a recognized university or hold an equivalent degree.

Prior to the submission of their applications, candidates should take the following facts into consideration:

1. The candidates should apply for one post only.

2. The process of Registration is complete only when the fee is deposited through Online mode on or before the last date for payment of the fee.

3. Candidates are requested to ensure that they meet the eligibility criteria for the post as on the date of eligibility.

4. They should upload all required documents (brief resume, ID proof, age, educational qualification, experience etc.) failing which their candidature will not be considered for shortlisting/ interview.

5. The short-listing and interview will be provisional without verification of documents, thus the candidature will be subject to verification of all details/ documents with the original when a candidate reports for an interview.

6. If a candidate is called for interview and is found to be not satisfying to the eligibility criteria (Age, Educational Qualification and Experience etc.), he/ she will neither be allowed to appear for the interview nor be entitled to reimbursement of any travelling expenses.

7. Candidates are advised to check Bank’s website https://bank.sbi/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/careers regularly for details and updates. Their Call letter/ advice will be sent by e-mail only.

8. In case of more than one candidate scoring the same marks as cut-off marks in the final merit list (common marks at cut-off point), such candidates will be ranked in the merit according to their age in descending order.

Age Limit: The applicants age should not exceed 35 years of age for the Specialist Cadre Officers Posts, while there is relaxation in upper age limit for candidates belonging to other categories.

The advertisement link: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1G5mnAywBCW9XHFYGM-mVxDgIJv-tvig3/view