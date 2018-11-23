Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

Six Terrorist killed in Encounter with Security Forces

Nov 23, 2018, 09:23 am IST
Six terrorists were shot dead in a fierce encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district early this morning.
Security forces launched a predawn operation based on inputs about the presence of terrorists in Sekipora village in Bijbehara, around 50 km from Srinagar.

“As the security forces closed in on the hiding terrorists, they fired triggering the ongoing gunfight,” the police were quoted by news agency IANS.

A search operation is underway. As a precautionary measure, authorities have suspended mobile internet services in Anantnag.

