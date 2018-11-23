Your Daily Horoscope for November 23, 2018

Check out your horoscope predictions below:

Aries

If your work has anything to do with money, today you will be busy counting your riches! If you’ve applied for a loan, it may get sanctioned today. Look for variety, says Ganesha, and you may find your day filled with smiles and what not.

Taurus

You are likely to turn excessively self-centred today, says Ganesha. This could cause you to be very insecure. You will have a tendency to control and dominate others. There is a likelihood that you may, thereby, jeopardize important relationships. You are advised to be sensitive to the needs and feelings of all those you come across. Do not allow your selfishness to get the better of you, leading you to alienate those who matter.

Gemini

Your physical appearance and personal attitude will see a marked improvement today, predicts Ganesha. A well-groomed you will climb up the popularity chart among peers, friends and members of the opposite sex. You will keep people under your spell with your wit and wisdom both at the workplace and at social gatherings. Romance is also in the air.

Cancer

You will be firing all cylinders in the creativity department, says Ganesha. Even your colleagues may pitch in, and will give you new ideas to make your work better. Those looking for a new job will ace the interview and clear the selection process as easily as clearing the fog from their glasses.

Leo

Karmic balance dictates an equitable distribution of joy and sorrow, says Ganesha. So if your day seems drab and depressing today, rest assured, your evening shall be all the more refreshing and exciting. Surround yourself with family and friends, as you will receive the royal treatment from them. Just remember Ganesha’s advice that satisfaction is guaranteed when expectations aren’t too high.

Virgo

Keep an open mind and give vent to your imagination. You will feel very creative today and will pursue your innovative ideas. Luck will favour you, and some things on which you took some risk will bear fruits. You will be very energetic and enthusiastic about all the work you do. Ganesha says it is an auspicious day to arrange social gatherings.

Libra

Some days are full of new ideas. Today is one such day as you radiate diligence and intelligence. Consider it an auspicious moment to begin new business schemes, especially if you happen to be self-employed. Today, you will be able to think at a level higher and clearer than the rest. But, as happens when you focus more on work, it comes at the cost of family time. Maintain a balance, advises Ganesha.

Scorpio

A cheerful day lies ahead of you, especially for the business community. It’s a clincher, as good deals not only come to your doorstep, but yield good business. Feel, that you are the king of the world; bring out the best in you and you are bound to succeed.

Sagittarius

You are in a dilemma today. You may find yourself standing at crossroads, and your decision power does not seem to help you much, says Ganesha. You are likely to become controversy’s favourite child; this may add fuel to the fire. Be wise, and take guidance of experienced people.

Capricorn

God helps those who help themselves, likewise, your sincere efforts will be paid off well, today. If you’re dealing with shares and stocks, it may be your day, today. Your life partner will be proved to be lucky for your success, so give him/her the credit he/she deserves, suggests Ganesha.

Aquarius

The day is taxing. You may find that others have dumped their share of work on you. But you are not one to admit defeat, and will deal with the challenge squarely, says Ganesha. You will outwit your opponents, and toast your success by starlight!

Pisces

While your day is unlikely to be very satisfactory, keeping your expectations low will help lessen your disappointment, says Ganesha. However, the evening is likely to be as refreshing as your day was depressing, with all the socialising in store for you. A rollicking party awaits you with good food, wine and music as accompaniments.