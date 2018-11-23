Zaheer Khan has a Cute Promise for Sagarika Ghatge on their First Marriage Anniversary

Cricketer Zaheer Khan and actress Sagarika Ghatge celebrate their first wedding anniversary today. The former India paceman took to Twitter to wish his wife on this special occasion. He wrote, “One year flown by – many lifetimes to go. Happy anniversary SK” with a heart emoji. The couple look like a blissfully wedded couple and their pictures from their Maldives vacation went viral on social media. Their marriage was before Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s wedding last year in the stunning location of Tuscany in Italy.

Religion was never an issue as their families were quite open-minded and liberal. Zaheer told a portal, “We didn’t face any such issues. Both our families are evolved enough to understand that it’s about marrying the right person over marrying into the same religion. It’s important to be a good human being.”

Sagarika had revealed how she met him three years ago and friends would tease her about him for some reason. Their relationship was only limited to the cordial ‘Hi’ and ‘Hello’ back then. However, people close to her felt that he was the right guy for her.

One year flown by – many lifetimes to go . Happy anniversary SK ?? pic.twitter.com/41PXW3DstU — zaheer khan (@ImZaheer) November 23, 2018

Sagarika also took to Instagram to wish her better half. She wrote about how thankful she was to have him in her life and hoped for a lifetime of togetherness. She says she found Zaheer to be extremely well-mannered and a good host. He was also chivalrous. This kind of sealed the deal for her in their relationship.

