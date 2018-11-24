2.0. Director Shankar confirmed that Aishwarya Rai will be a part of the film but there is a twist

In an interview with Behindwoods, director Shankar, while promoting 2.0, was asked if Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will have a cameo in the film, considering she played scientist Vaseekaran’s (Rajinikanth) wife Sana. Without running around the bushes, Shankar confirmed that Aishwarya’s character Sana is in the script but here is the twist. He said that she won’t be seen acting in the film but her character has been referred multiple times.

While Aishwarya Rai Bachchan played the female lead in Robot, Amy Jackson will be seen filling up those shoes in 2.0. But unlike Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who played a human, Amy is playing a Robot, “Mechanical Sundri”, as the oddly titled song “Mechanical Sundariye” goes. A glimpse of her can be seen in the trailer.