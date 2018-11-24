Latest Newscelebrities

Actresses Who Were Already Married Before Their Bollywood Debut

Nov 24, 2018, 07:45 am IST
1 minute read

It has always been mandatory for the Bollywood heroines to be unmarried and single while they existed in the industry as there was a belief that audiences may not accept real life married heroines romancing heroes on screen. Heroes married in real life were acceptable.

Some Bollywood actresses made the decision of pursuing a career in film only after they got hitched. Marriage never came in the way of their professional success and these ladies broke the long standing myth that marriage is the death of an actress’s career!!

Here is a list of the actresses who got married before they made a name for themselves in the Bollywood.

Sunny Leone

The Bollywood bombshell was married to her boyfriend Daniel Weber in 2011. Her Bollywood debut came after her Bigg Boss stint in Pooja Bhatt’s Jism 2. She’s the most Googled name in Bollywood.

Aditi Rao Haydari

She was married to actor Satyadeep Mishra in 2006 and the filed for divorce after a year. She made her debut in 2008 with the film Delhi 6 and later shot to fame with her performance in Yeh Saali Zindagi.

Mahi Gill

She made her debut with Sudhir Mishra’s Khoya Khoya Chand and stunned audiences with her performance in Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster. She was already married before her debut though she divorced her husband after a few years.

Mallika Sherawat

Mallika who was earlier called Reema Lamba, she was married to Jet Airways Pilot, Captain Karan Singh Gill. She soon got divorced and turned to Bollywood with her debut in Jeena Sirf Merre Liye.

Vidya Malvade

Vidya Malvade, who studied law and worked as an air hostess, was married to Captain Arvind Singh Bagga before he died in a plane crash in 2000. After three years of his demise, Vidya made her debut with Vikram Bhatt’s Inteha. It was the role of the goalkeeper for the movie Chak De India! that she is remembered for.

