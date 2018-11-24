After Putting K Surendran Behind Bars, Police Aims For this Leader?

K Surendran is in jail and has been denied bail on the charges of conspiring and attempting to murder a 52-year-old woman. Police have been quite severe on the devotees at Sabarimala who staged Namajapa Protests. Now it seems that Kerala Police, after putting Surendran behind bars is making plans for BJP leader A.N Radhakrishnan.

It was on Saturday morning that a march was held by BJP to Yathish Chandra’s house. A case has been registered against BJP leader A.N Radhakrishnan, district secretary Nagesh and 30 other protestors. It was A.N Radhakrishnan who inaugurated the march and his speech had allegedly contained words and mention that defames Yathish Chandra.

A.N Radhakrishnan looked determined to intensify protests against Thrissur City Police Commissioner Yathis Chandra who allegedly insulted Central minister Pon Radhakrishnan. Radhakrishnan said that he will not let Yathish Chandra take charge in Thrissur. The officer will exit his duty at Nilakkal on 30th of this month.