Again young biker killed on Signature Bridge

Nov 24, 2018, 02:50 pm IST
A 24-year-old was killed and his cousin injured after their motorcycle skidded off the Signature Bridge on Saturday, a day after two medical students were killed in an accident there, police said.

The deceased, identified as Shankar, was riding a motorcycle and his cousin Deepak (17) was pillion rider, a senior police officer said. They were coming from Nangloi and heading towards Northeast district. Timarpur police station was informed about the accident at 8.20 am, he said.

Police said the victims were rushed to a nearby hospital, where Shankar was declared brought dead while his cousin Deepak sustained knee injuries, they said. Shankar, a resident of Ghaziabad, worked as a salesman and was unmarried, the officer said. Deepak, a resident of Shalimar Bagh told police they were wearing helmets but Shankar’s helmet fell off after skidding and his head hit the divider, he said.

