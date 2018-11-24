AICTE approves ‘Open Book Exams’ for Engineering Students

“Open book examination”, mandatory internships for students and induction while preparing programmes for teachers are among the broad reforms suggested by the AICTE.

Be that as it may, affiliating universities and managements have been informed that courses or curriculum areas which are most appropriate for open book examinations are to be picked carefully.

As per the new examination reforms policy facilitated by the AICTE as of late, conventionally written examinations have a noteworthy shortcoming in that they tend to promote the superficial application of knowledge and rote learning.

Open book examination will be less stressful for students as it will be less demanding on their memory skills, the policy stated.

Like time-obliged examinations, open book examinations are planned in a way that enables students to allude to their class notes, course readings, and other endorsed material while noting questions. They are valuable in testing the abilities in application, analysis and evaluation, the reforms policy expressed.

Engineering colleges in Karnataka have commended the AICTE’s suggestions saying universities had been demanding it for long.

AICTE has approved of an entire exam reform policy which incorporates open book exams. In any case, that does not imply that each exam ought to be an open book. It’s one technique, which can be utilised wherever fundamental and conceivable. The entire exam reforms manual discusses distinctive strategies for assessment of students and not only routine rote learning exams. A few exams can, likewise, have questions dependent on memory.