Latest NewsPolitics

Amit Shah falls off stage during roadshow in Poll-bound Madhya Pradesh : Watch Video

Nov 24, 2018, 10:25 pm IST
Less than a minute

BJP president Amit Shah slipped from a chariot during an election rally in Madhya Pradesh on November 24.

The video of Amit Shah falling from the chariot has gone viral on social media.

The incident took place during an election rally in Ashok Nagar where Amit Shah was campaigning for his party for the upcoming assembly elections.

Madhya Pradesh will go for polls on November 28 for 230 assembly seats. If BJP wins this election, it will be the fourth consecutive term for the party to rule in the state.

 

Tags

Related Articles

Jul 23, 2017, 04:43 pm IST

India to buy most advanced 4++ generation MiG-35 fighter jet from Russia

SC
Apr 29, 2018, 07:35 pm IST

Administration marks SC/ST on chest of new recruits to avoid confusion

Nov 28, 2017, 11:26 am IST

Dileep moves court alleging leak of charge-sheet by Kerala police

Trishala Dutt
Mar 31, 2018, 04:08 pm IST

Sanjay Dutt’s daughter drinks amazingly prized 24 Carat Coffee

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close