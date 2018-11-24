Amit Shah falls off stage during roadshow in Poll-bound Madhya Pradesh : Watch Video

BJP president Amit Shah slipped from a chariot during an election rally in Madhya Pradesh on November 24.

The video of Amit Shah falling from the chariot has gone viral on social media.

The incident took place during an election rally in Ashok Nagar where Amit Shah was campaigning for his party for the upcoming assembly elections.

Madhya Pradesh will go for polls on November 28 for 230 assembly seats. If BJP wins this election, it will be the fourth consecutive term for the party to rule in the state.