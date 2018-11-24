Arjun Kapoor covers face while spotted with Malaika and Co: Video

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Karan Johar when they stepped out together for dinner last night. While it was amazing to see Malaika be a part of this family-kind dinner with Arjun’s uncle Sanjay Kapoor and aunt Maheep Kapoor too in the company. The papz played a spoiler for Arjun who was literally seen struggling his way out of the restaurant, hiding his bald look for his next film Panipat.

Watch this video and you will see how Arjun sneaked out from the back as Malaika posed for the papz while Karan Johar couldn’t stop laughing at his run.

For those of you who aren’t aware, Arjun will be seen playing Maratha warrior Peshwa Sadashiv Rao Bhau in Panipat which is expected to go on floors in the coming month. As a source was quoted saying, “All the actors playing Peshwas in the film have gone bald too. Ashutosh is a perfectionist who doesn’t want lines to show up in high definition frames and rob the film of its authenticity. Arjun too is a meticulous actor who will go the distance for a character and didn’t think twice to sacrifice his hair for the project rather than appear fake on screen.”