Arrest of K.Surendran : BJP to initiate state level agitation

BJP to initiate state level agitations in the arrest of its leaders including its general secretary K.Surendran. The BJP volunteers will take out a march to the official residence of Cheif Minister, Cliff House. Also today BJP will take

up marches to Kozhikode and Thrissur police commissioner offices.

BJP State Chief P S Sreedharan Pillai has informed that he and party members will take out a march to the Cliff house in protest against the arrest of BJP state general secretary K Surendran. The party will take legal recourse to free

Surendran from jail. Sreedharan Pillai had earlier informed that he was ready for an open debate with the chief minister on Sabarimala issue.

Meanwhile, BJP leader M T Ramesh alleged the other day that conspiracy is going on in the chief minister’s office to ‘finish’ Surendran. “We won’t allow the government to hunt him down in the name of revenge. It should confront him politically,” M T Ramesh had said.

Surendran, who got bail in Pathanamthitta case, is now in 14-day remand in a case filed against him for allegedly conspiring to attack a 52-year-old woman who reached Sabarimala temple on Chithira Attam occasion.