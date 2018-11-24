KeralaLatest NewsReligion & FaithPolitics

“By igniting Sabarimala issue, BJP aims at consolidating Hindu Votes”, says Shashi Tharoor

Nov 24, 2018, 10:37 am IST
Less than a minute
Shashi Tharoor
Shashi Tharoor 'Taliban Hinduism' comment

Former union minister and diplomat Shashi Tharoor criticized BJP on its stand on Sabarimala. The Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram said that BJP aims at consolidating Hindu votes by igniting Sabarimala issue. This technique and strategy of polarizing votes they have successfully experimented in north India. Now they are trying their luck in Kerala. He Said that BJP is allegedly using the Sabarimala issue for political gains.

“For many of us in the Congress party, our religion was private. There were devout Hindus in the Congress party. But we never advertised it. The BJP projected themselves as the sole custodians of Hindu religion. We had to prove that was not so,” he said.

Tags

Related Articles

Mar 18, 2018, 02:51 pm IST

This is how we get back the demonetized notes, now or later

e-cigerattes
Jul 25, 2017, 09:18 am IST

Government bans sale of e-cigarettes

Dec 21, 2017, 03:32 pm IST

2G spectrum: verdict plays with telecommunications stocks

Aug 23, 2018, 08:16 am IST

CM Pinarayi Vijayan said this about Virat Kohli after he Dedicates Win to Kerala Flood Victims

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close