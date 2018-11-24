“By igniting Sabarimala issue, BJP aims at consolidating Hindu Votes”, says Shashi Tharoor

Former union minister and diplomat Shashi Tharoor criticized BJP on its stand on Sabarimala. The Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram said that BJP aims at consolidating Hindu votes by igniting Sabarimala issue. This technique and strategy of polarizing votes they have successfully experimented in north India. Now they are trying their luck in Kerala. He Said that BJP is allegedly using the Sabarimala issue for political gains.

“For many of us in the Congress party, our religion was private. There were devout Hindus in the Congress party. But we never advertised it. The BJP projected themselves as the sole custodians of Hindu religion. We had to prove that was not so,” he said.