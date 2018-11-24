Centre should bring law for Ram temple,says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat said that there was no dispute as to what should be built at Ayodhya, reiterating his demand that the Centre enact a law for a Ram temple in the Uttar Pradesh town.

“This is not a question to be asked as to what should be built at Ayodhya…the Sangh is committed already for the construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya,” Bhagwat said in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, after inaugurating the Patanjali Gurukulum.

“Ye mudda Hinduon ki asmita se juda hua hai, aur sarkar ko iske liye kanoon banana chahiye (The Ram temple issue is linked to the identity of the Hindus, and the government should bring a law),” he stated.

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev said that the patience of people on the Ram temple issue was wearing thin and that the government should bring an ordinance to facilitate an early construction of the Ram temple.

He warned against delaying the process, saying that people will otherwise construct the temple on their own.