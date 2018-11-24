KeralaLatest NewsNEWS

CM Pinarayi Vijayan backs Yathish Chandra following verbal spat with Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan

The video of the conversation between the minister and the officer had gone viral on social media leading to heated arguments between right and left activists.

Nov 24, 2018, 06:44 am IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday came in support of senior police officer Yatish Chandra, who has been facing a backlash from right-wing organizations following a verbal spat with Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan, saying the officer hasn’t misbehaved with the union minister.

“No police officer from Kerala will misbehave with a union minister, the police officer has given all the respect to the union minister,” Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters, adding the Superintendent of Police was politely explaining the peculiar situation in the area.

Hitting back at the critics, the Chief Minister said it is a Sangh Parivar agenda to target officers who are only carrying out their duties. Such attacks will demoralise the sincere officers, he added.

On Wednesday, union minister Pon Radhakrishnan had arrived in a government vehicle at the base camp on Nilakkal where he had an altercation with Superintendent of Police Yatish Chandra who told him that only the minister’s car could be allowed and not the entourage of cars along with him.

