Congress dragged my mother into cheap politics,they don’t have strength to fight me: PM Narendra Modi

The state is going to polls on November 28 and the results will be declared on December 11.

Nov 24, 2018, 03:08 pm IST
Attacking the Congress over its leader Raj Babbar’s remarks comparing the falling rupee with his mother age, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday said when one doesn’t have issues to talk about, he resorts to abusing somebody else’s mother.

“Congress doesn’t have the strength to fight Narendra Modi, will their deposits be saved if they abuse my mother?” he asked, reported PTI. The Prime Minister was addressing a rally in Chhatarpur district of poll-bound Madhya Pradesh.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who is also addressing a rally in the state, targeted PM Modi for “betraying” the people for not delivering on his promise of jobs and depositing Rs 15 lakh in their bank accounts. The fear of losing the 2019 Lok Sabha elections has created hatred in his heart, Gandhi added.

