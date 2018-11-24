Latest Newscelebrities

Even before the release, 2.0 has witnessed a record-breaking advance booking

Nov 24, 2018, 10:45 am IST
One of the most awaited films in recent times and the most expensive Indian film of all time, director S. Shankar’s 2.0 starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar is expected to run riots at the box office. Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan and Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 are two films which were/are expected to challenge Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’s box office record. While Thugs of Hindostan turned out to be a big disaster, all eyes are now on 2.0. And if a trade analyst is to be believed, 2.0 is all set to massacre box office once it opens next week.

According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, 2.0 has had a record-breaking advance booking. Even before the release, the movie has amassed a whopping Rs 120 crore just in advance booking. With this, it has become the first film in Tamil cinema to go past Rs 100 crore. Tweeting about the figures, Ramesh Bala wrote, “#2Point0 TN Pre-release Theaterical total advance is valued the highest in Tamil Cinema.. Nearly ? 120 Crs.. A First in Tamil Cinema to cross ? 100 Crs..

