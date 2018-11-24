Former Special Police Officer Kidnapped and Killed by Terrorist

In another act of terror, a former special police officer (SPO) was killed after he was kidnapped by terrorists in Reban area of Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Friday. Earlier in the day, three persons including a former special police officer (SPO) were kidnapped by unidentified terrorists.

Police said, “Terrorists in a brutal act of terror killed an individual in Shopian after he was kidnapped from Reban area of Shopian earlier. 3 young men kidnapped forcibly by terrorists were identified as Reyaz Ahmad, Zahid Ahmad, and Basharat Ahmad. The two of them were set free.”

The terrorists kidnapped Basharat Ahmad Wagay, a former SPO, Zahid Ahmad Wagay, and Reyaz Ahmad Wagay from their village at Reban in Zainapora area of Shopian.

“However, Police retrieved dead body of one Basharat Ahmad from village Nikloora in Pulwama. His body was handed over to his family after completion of medico-legal formalities,” police added. A case has been registered and an investigation is also initiated in the matter.