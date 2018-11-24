BJP Kerala General Secretary K Surendran was remanded to 14 days judicial custody by Ranni Grama Nyaayalaya Court, in connection with a conspiracy case in the attack on a 52-year-old woman Lalitha, which took place at Sannidhanam on November 6. The hearing for his bail will be heard before the Ranni First Class Magistrate today.

Surendran submitted three requests before the court: that he should be granted bail, be allowed to communicate with his family, and that he should be moved from Kottarakkara sub-jail to Central Jail. All of Surendran’s requests will be heard during his bail hearing today.