Honor 8C is here. Read this Before You Consider Buying It

Honor 8C smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor and features AI-enhanced cameras, a notched display, and Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box.

Honor 8C is expected to be priced at around Rs 15,000 in India, though we will have to wait for official launch to know more. The phone is being seen as a potential competitor against Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro and will be exclusive to Amazon in India.

The Honor 8C flaunts an IPS LCD display of 6.26-inch having an HD resolution, which is enhanced by the pixel density of 269 PPI. It features the 19:9 which can provide a great edge-to-edge viewing experience.

The camera of the device is excellent, with the dual rear setup having 13MP + 2MP lenses which can capture stunning pictures with a good colour reproduction. There is an 8MP front sensor that can click a clear and bright selfie.

Being a mid-range smartphone, manufacturers nowhere has lacked in offering good configuration in such a budget. This mobile offers an internal storage of 32 GB with an option of expanding it to up to 256GB. It is ideal storage options and is apt to store a decent amount of data. Where the battery is concerned, Honor 8C is power-packed with Li-ion 4000 mAh battery.

The smartphone feels solid but doesn’t look as premium as some of the other models in the Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 15,000 price level. The glossy plastic back attracts a ton of fingerprints and makes the phone very slippery. Honor has tried to replicate the color gradient used on its pricier glass-backed offerings, but hasn’t succeeded fully.