K Surendran’s Bail Petition Dismissed

BJP Kerala General Secretary K Surendran was remanded to 14 days of judicial custody by Ranni Grama Nyaayalaya Court, in connection with a conspiracy case in the attack on a 52-year-old woman Lalitha, which took place at Sannidhanam on November 6. The BJP leader’s bail petition was dismissed by Ranni Judicial First Class Magistrate court a few moments ago.
Surendran, along with IPC 307 has also been slapped with 120 B, which means he has two charges against his name: attempt to murder along with conspiracy. The Police report had recommended not to allow bail to Surendran.
K Surendran’s other requests for changing jail will be considered after considering the report of Jail superintendent. Court, however, allowed Surendran to phone his family in the presence of superintendent.
