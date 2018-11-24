Kareena Kapoor’s latest airport look is classy and stunning

Kareena Kapoor’s s’ recent airport look has got us all gushed as adding a hint of bright red lipstick completely popped up her ensemble. There is no denying that Kareena is surely one of the hottest actresses in Bollywood. From size zero to being the fit mom, the Heroine star is all about sass in her latest look. With her one-year-old son Taimur Ali Khan who makes headlines every single day, Kareena’s outfits are a staple for everyday fashion craving.

In her look, Kareena prefered to make it comfortable and stylish with her hair tied to a bun, her dark grey nail polish and her Louis Vuitton handbag were the highlights. Her look is inexpensive and easily affordable. Recently, Kareena wore a pink high-waist front knot pantsuit and it sure made us weak in our knees.

Check out Kareena’s latest airport look…