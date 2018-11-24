“Let devotees govern temples including Sabarimala as well as the Dewasom boards: – Former DGP T.P.Senkumar

Former DGP T.P.Senkumar clarified that he met BJP national chief Amit Shah to request to make laws to protect temples. Temples including Sabarimala and Dewasom board must be in the hands of devotees and not in the hands of atheists. So a law must be enacted to ensure this, he explained. “I went to meet BJP national president, Amit Shah to request him to make laws so that all temples including Sabarimala as well as the Devaswom boards come to the hands of believers,” he said. Senkumar said non-believers governing a temple of believers are not a right practice. As per the seventh section of the Indian Constitution, the Centre has the right to protect temples. I have handed over the details of that legal aspect to Amit Shah. Other than that nothing else was discussed,” he clarified.

Sen Kumar said that he had not discussed anything related to governor’s post during his meeting with Amit Shah. He made it clear that he did not know anything about the news about that he will be posted as Kerala governor. “I don’t know whether I will become the governor or something else. I also have no plans to go to Delhi immediately. The next day I will be going to Hyderabad to conduct classes for students.

Senkumar was denied DGP post when the current government came into power. Later he did a legal battle to attain his post.