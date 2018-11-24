‘LinkedIn Salary’ feature now in India

Professional social network site LinkedIn launched the “LinkedIn Salary” feature which will provide a detailed breakdown of salaries by job title and location.

“Where compensation is a crucial motivating factor for any professional to decide the next career move, this feature will enable job-seekers to make more informed career choices. The new feature draws on data from the network’s 53+ million members in India, to provide an in-depth view of salaries across professions,” the Microsoft-owned company said in a statement.

The feature would let professionals on the platform gather insights into the compensation landscape, including bonus and equity data for specific job titles along with the different factors that impact like years of experience, industry, company size, location and education level and, thus, make more informed career decisions.

Free members on the platform can access the complete “LinkedIn Salary” experience by contributing their salary data while LinkedIn “Premium” members would be able to access the feature without divulging their salary information.

The feature also provides insights on top paying locations, top-paying companies, salaries based on educational qualifications andindustries, regarding a specific job title.