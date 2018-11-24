Latest NewsIndiaInternational

Maldivian Foreign Minister arrives India for four-day visit

Nov 24, 2018, 02:19 pm IST
Less than a minute

Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid will arrive India. The top leader from the tiny island nation will reach New Delhi this evening on a four-day visit to India. This is the first high-level visit from Male after the new government took office last week.

On Monday, Shahid and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will hold extensive talks on issues of mutual interest. The visiting dignitary will also call on President Ram Nath Kovind.

The Maldivian Foreign Minister is visiting India with the aim to repair the bilateral ties which came under severe strain during the previous government in the island nation.

Tags

Related Articles

Nov 23, 2018, 09:08 pm IST

Suicide bombing at Afghanistan Mosque: 26 people killed

nude actresses in bollywood
Mar 29, 2018, 10:53 pm IST

See Bollywood stars who acted naked in front of camera

Jan 30, 2018, 10:12 am IST

Fashion Hacks: Mollywood Stars in Western Gown

Oct 26, 2018, 05:07 pm IST

ABVP Leader SreeParvathy Gears up For Sabarimala Visit, SanghParivar Opposes

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close