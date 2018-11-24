Maldivian Foreign Minister arrives India for four-day visit

Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid will arrive India. The top leader from the tiny island nation will reach New Delhi this evening on a four-day visit to India. This is the first high-level visit from Male after the new government took office last week.

On Monday, Shahid and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will hold extensive talks on issues of mutual interest. The visiting dignitary will also call on President Ram Nath Kovind.

The Maldivian Foreign Minister is visiting India with the aim to repair the bilateral ties which came under severe strain during the previous government in the island nation.