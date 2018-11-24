KeralaLatest NewsPolitics

Mathew. T. Thomas will resign Monday

Nov 24, 2018, 10:14 am IST


Water Resources Minister Mathew.T.Thomas will resign from state cabinet on Monday.  The national leadership of his party JD(S) has asked Mathew to resign. He will be replaced by K.Krishnankutty.

But Mathew.T. Thomas expressed his feelings that the national leadership’s decision to remove him as minister pained him. The decision was against the principles of the Left. “I will hand over the resignation to the chief minister once the chief minister is back in Thiruvananthapuram. When I functioned in a fair manner, it piqued many persons. They tried to humiliate me and my family personally,” he said, adding that he would continue with the party and the Left.

 

 

 



