Men’s Hockey World Cup: India defeats Argentina 5-0 in warm-up match

Nov 24, 2018, 05:45 pm IST
Less than a minute

India defeated Argentina 5-0 in their first warm-up match of the Men’s Hockey World Cup in Bhubaneswar. Harmanpreet Singh, Lalit Upadhyay, Dilpreet, Nilakanta Sharma and Hardik Singh were the goal scorers. The first and third goals were penalty corner conversions, while the rest were field goals.

India will face Spain in their second and final warm-up match tomorrow. The World Cup begins in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday and the Final will be played on the 6th of next month. 16 nations are participating in the tournament.

