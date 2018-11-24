MeToo : Kate Sharma withdraws sexual harassment case against Subhash Ghai

Model Kate Sharma had joined India’s MeToo movement and had accused filmmaker Subhash Ghai of sexual harassment. She had then filed a police complained against the filmmaker for molestation, blackmailing and mental torture. She had said that Subhash Ghai had asked her to give him a massage in front of people, which she did. Later he had groped her and tried to kiss her.

However, a month and a half later, she has taken her complaint back and has withdrawn the case.

According to a report, she sent a note to DN Nagar Police station asking them to withdraw the case as he wants to take care of her ill mother and family. She also mentioned that her family members have been disturbed and anxious since she had filed a complaint against Ghai.

Police officer confirmed that Kate has withdrawn her case and stated, “Our officers approached Sharma again to record a detailed statement so we can begin our inquiry into the matter since she had sought some time earlier to give the statement owing to her mother’s ill health. However, she then informed us in a written note that she wants to withdraw her case as her mother is unwell and she wants take care of her family.”

she said, “Yes, I have informed the Mumbai Police that I want withdraw my complaint against Subhash Ghai. I want to take care of my family and my ailing mother instead of roaming here and there to get justice for whatever has happened to me. I had never told my family about what happened; they saw me on TV and were completely disturbed.”