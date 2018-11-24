Modi’s Christmas Gift : PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate solar powered ‘Aqua Metro Line’ on Dec 25

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the Noida-Greater Noida Aqua Metro Line on December 25. The metro line will have solar panels instead of conventional energy sources.

Aqua Line will be a major boost to India’s effort to the renewable source of eco-friendly energy. Noida Metro Rail Corporation will be charged the ‘lowest tariff’ of Rs 3.25 per unit for power consumption.

Solar panels will be placed on the walls of metro stations and also in the parking areas for maximum utilisation of resources.

The line is 29.7 km long and it will start from Noida sector 52 metro station and will run through sectors 50, 51 ,75 , 76, 78, 101, 81, 83, 85, 137, 142, 143, 144, 147, 149 and 153. The Aqua Line will have an interchange station with the Delhi Metro at Noida Sector 52 metro station where extended Delhi Metro Red line – The extended Rithala – Dilshad Garden will join.

The extended section covers eight metro stations- Shaheed Nagar, Raj Bagh, Rajendra Nagar, Shyam Park, Mohan Nagar, Arthala, Hindon river, and Ghaziabad New Bus Stand metro stations. The stretch also includes an interchange facility at Mohan Nagar station, where people can change for Blue Line.

As per officials, the work is 99% completed and it will be a perfect time for inauguration on the eve of Christmas by the PM. Sources said that report of the final documentation and inspection is in the last stage and in three weeks’ time it will be completed.