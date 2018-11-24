Narain Karthikeyan Set Lap Record in Buddh International Circuit

Narain Karthikeyan broke the record in the early hours of November 20, 2018. Narain in the Porsche 911 GT3 set a new lap record of 2 minutes 7.6 seconds at the Buddh International Circuit beating the previous track record for road-approved street-legal production cars by 2.2 seconds.

Conditions were optimal across the 5.13 km, 16-turn track, with the 500 hp two-seater achieving a top speed of 262 km/h. The record is officially certified by the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI), with the project also supported by Michelin and ExxonMobil.

After his successful lap record attempt in the Porsche 911 GT3, Narain Karthikeyan said: “To set a record on home soil here at the Buddh International Circuit is really very special to me, and I am honoured to have made history here with Porsche today.”