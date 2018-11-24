National Day : UAE Police issue guidelines for car decorations

UAE Police on Saturday warned motorists that they will be fined if they violate rules related to decorating their vehicles for National Day celebrations.

Police have set specifications for decorating vehicles during the UAE’s 47th National Day celebrations, as well as prepared a traffic plan to ensure the safety of pedestrians and drivers, state news agency WAM reported.

According to a statement, vehicle owners can decorate their cars with appropriate decals from Sunday to December 6.

“Drivers who do not comply with the allotted time frames will be fined,” the statement added.

The rules strss that decorations “must not obstruct the vision of the driver in any form”. Abu Dhabi Police also said flagpoles on vehicles were not allowed while number plates should not be covered and the vehicle’s original paint colour must not be changed.

Brigadier Khalifa Mohammed Al Khaili, director of the Traffic and Patrols Directorate at Abu Dhabi Police, called on members of the public to adhere to the rules.

Al Khaili said that drivers and passengers should not use confetti sprays, and not overcrowd vehicles. He also called on individuals not to stick their bodies out of windows, or ride on top of vehicle roofs.

Drivers are also expected not to leave their vehicles, while the use of camels and horses on public roads is also prohibited, he added.

He urged pedestrians to use designated crossings to ensure their safety, and called on the public not to throw waste items, not to leave skid marks on roads, and not to obstruct the flow of traffic.

Al Khaili said that a comprehensive traffic plan has been prepared which includes an increased presence of police patrols within the emirate, as well as the use of smart monitoring systems to detect traffic law violations.