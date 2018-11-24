Navya Nair opens up about #MeToo movement

Navya Nair is active on social events even after quitting cinema post marriage. The actress still enjoys huge fan-following. In an interview to a leading newspaper, Navya opened up her views on #MeToo. The pretty actress said that she doesn’t deny that #MeToo exists in Cine industry, but asserts that it is prevalent in all work spheres. She also lauded those women who openly spoke against it. However, she says that she is happy and lucky for not being associated with such negative incidents during her tenure in Movie Industry.