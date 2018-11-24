Oviya looks absolutely different in her recent social media post

Oviya was shot to fame with Tamil Bigg Boss last year where she had won many hearts with her glamours looks. Post her comeback from the Bigg Boss house the actress was flooded with the offers and has been busy with a handful of projects which are currently under the production stages.

Oviya always keeps her Twitter followers engaged with her recent updates and pics and one of her recent Twitter post has made her fans go crazy over her once again. She has posted a cool pic of her in which she was seen smiling wholeheartedly in an ultra-modern attire. The pic is currently going viral on the social sites and the fans of her are showering their love by commenting on the pic.

Here are some of the interesting comments.