Pakistan invites Sushma Swaraj to attend Kartarpur corridor opening

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has been invited to visit Pakistan by her counterpart Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday to attend the groundbreaking ceremony of the Kartarpur corridor.

Kartarpur corridor has been a long-pending demand of the Sikh community on the border district of Gurdaspur and it may finally be fulfilled with both the countries announcing that stretches would be developed in their respective areas.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the groundbreaking ceremony of the facilities at on the Pakistan side on November 28.

“On behalf of Pakistan I have extended an invitation to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj @SushmaSwaraj , Capt Amarinder Singh @capt_amarinder & Navjot Singh Sidhu @sherryontopp to attend the groundbreaking ceremony at #Kartarpura on 28 Nov, 2018,” Qureshi tweeted.

Pakistan had conveyed to India its decision to open Kartarpura Corridor for Baba Guru Nanak’s 550th birth anniversary and also welcomed the Sikh community to Pakistan for this auspicious occasion.

The Cabinet cleared a proposal this Thursday to develop a corridor from Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district to the International Border to facilitate Indian pilgrims to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, Pakistan.