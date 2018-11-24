Sabarimala: Arrests Continues For Staging NamaJapa Protests

Despite all the criticisms against Police action at Sabarimala, arrests happened even today against all those who took part in nama japa protest. The action was taken against all those who carried on with protest even after the closing of shrine after the customary play od Harivarasanam. Those arrested were taken to Pamba and further actions will be decided from there.

The court had asked police not to stop devotees from chanting Sarana mantras but had also given them permission to make arrests and take stern action if there are protests.

It was near the holy 18 steps that the protests first started. Police asked the protestors to move from here but they didn’t. Reports suggest that these protestors will face the same action as others who were arrested and that case will be taken against them for violating section 144.