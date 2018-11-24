Sabarimala: Rahul Easwar Clashes With Police

Right Wing activist and Leader of Ayyappa Dharmasena, Rahul Easwar has yet again clashed with Police. Rahul who came in for a Sabarimala visit was not allowed to enter the temple. He was stopped at Nilakkal. Police also warned Rahul Easwar that if needed, he will be kept in preventive custody. They also added that Rahul will be allowed to pass if he has an order from the High court.

Rahul Easwar replied that according to the court order he received, he is asked to go and sign at Pamba police station. “I wasn’t asked not to visit Sabarimala,” he said. Rahul said that Police is creating terror among devotees and this is an utter human rights violation. He said he will approach court against the police action.