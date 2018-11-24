Shilpa Shetty stunned everyone with her Curves In Swimsuit: See more Pics

The 43-year-old actress along with her husband Raj Kundra had flown to the tropical nation to celebrate their ninth wedding anniversary on November 22. During her vacation, Shilpa slipped into a skimpy swimsuit and was seen flaunting her beach body. Shilpa Shetty posted the pictures on her Instagram account.

Shilpa Shetty is having a great time snorkelling and exploring the marine life. Mesmerised by nature’s beauty, she took to her Instagram account to share some photos and videos. The Baazigar actress took this opportunity to flaunt her sexy beach body. Soaking in the Maldivian Sun and loving it.. If I had my way, would live here or the rest of my life [sic],” read her post.